KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Malaysia has called on all parties to take immediate measures to de-escalate the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border and avoid any incident that may jeopardise the peace efforts that have already been achieved.

Expressing serious concern over the latest developments along the border between the two nations, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said in a statement on Monday that Malaysia stressed that regional peace, stability and well-being remain the country’s top priorities.

He said Malaysia recognised the commitment of both nations through the Ceasefire Agreement on July 28, the Extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting on August 7, and the KL Accord signed on October 26, 2025.

Mohamad said in the spirit of regional consensus and adherence to the earlier commitments, Malaysia urges all parties to refer to and abide by Para 7 of the Ceasefire Agreement dated July 28, which states:

“In the event of an armed conflict, whether intentionally or unintentionally, both sides must promptly consult at the local level through existing bilateral mechanisms to prevent the situation from escalating along the border.”

The current call for de-escalation follows reports of a renewed military flare-up. According to international media reports, Thailand on Monday launched an airstrike along its border with Cambodia after renewed clashes erupted.

It is believed that the airstrike on Cambodian military positions was carried out in response to an early morning attack that resulted in casualties on the Thai side.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said that the Thai military had launched attacks on its forces at two locations on December 8. — Reuters pic

“Malaysia believes that through continuous dialogue, constructive diplomatic steps, and respect for existing bilateral mechanisms, peace and stability can be maintained for the region’s mutual interest,” Mohamad said. — Bernama