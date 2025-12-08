KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A woman and her son were arrested today in Gombak for allegedly abusing a local domestic helper.

Gombak Police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the 57-year-old woman and her 30-year-old son have been remanded for four days until December 11 to assist in the investigation.

He said the 22-year-old victim, who had been working at the suspects’ house since September, is now placed in a shelter.

“The victim is in stable condition. An examination revealed wounds on various parts of her body and burn marks on her arm.

“She also informed that she was never paid her salary throughout her employment,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said police received a report from the victim at 8.38 pm on Saturday after she fled to a neighbour’s house for help.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code as well as Sections 12 and 13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007.

Members of the public with information related to the case are urged to contact ASP Ikhwanizam Ismail at 019-6000468 or the Gombak District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-6126 2222. — Bernama