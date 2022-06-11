LAWAS, June 11 ― Brunei is planning to fully reopen its land and sea borders starting August 1, subject to the Covid-19 situation in the country and regionally, as well as the operational readiness of its control posts.

In a statement published on the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) website yesterday, the country’s Covid-19 Steering Committee also announced that starting June 15, cross border travel through land and seaports would be permitted for essential travel.

“(Essential travel) for the purpose of work or school, and is also extended to commute travels for transit travel and local and foreign-registered transport operators for the purpose of essential import and export supply deliveries,” said the statement.

It added that approval application for essential travel needs to be submitted via www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal.

The committee also announced the easing of Covid-19 control measures starting June 15, whereby pre-departure swab tests for inbound travellers is no longer required, regardless of vaccination status.

“Fully vaccinated travellers are no longer required to undergo ART testing and self-isolation upon arrival in the country,” said the committee.

Travellers who have not completed Covid-19 vaccination are required to undergo ART testing upon arrival, three days self-isolation, and will only be allowed to end self-isolation with a negative RT-PCR test on day three.

The committee also stated that foreigners as well as citizens who wish to enter or exit the country are required to have a minimum Covid-19 travel insurance coverage of BN$20,000 for air, land, or sea travel. ― Borneo Post