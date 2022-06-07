The logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group is seen at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021. — Reuters pic

MADRID, June 7 — Spain’s High Court today called the chief executive officer of Israel’s software firm NSO Group to testify as a witness in a case opened on the spying of Spanish politicians with software called Pegasus that was developed by the firm.

Judge Jose Luis Calama will travel to Israel to question the CEO as part of a so-called rogatory commission to investigate the spying of politicians in the country, Spain’s High Court said today in a statement.

No date was given for the testimony.

NSO Group and its CEO Shalev Hulio didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. — Reuters