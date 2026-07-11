KUANTAN, July 11 — Four motorcyclists were killed and several others injured in a 13-vehicle crash at KM246.4 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) near here early today.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said the crash, which occurred at about 1 am, claimed the lives of Che Mohd Sufian Che Ghani, 40, Muhammad Hafiz Al Hakim Mazlan, 33, and Mohd Aizat Husni, 33, who were all riding Yamaha RXZ motorcycles. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

He said another victim, Muhammad Safawi Md Noh, 24, died while receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in the accident, which involved a car and 12 motorcycles.

Preliminary investigations found that the car, driven by a 25-year-old man from Kuantan, was travelling towards Kemaman when the crash occurred.

“Initial investigations indicate that the motorcycle ridden by Che Mohd Sufian struck the rear of the car before the rider fell onto the right lane. Several other motorcyclists travelling behind were unable to avoid the obstruction, resulting in a chain-reaction collision,” he said in a statement.

Ashari said a 13-year-old passenger in the car sustained a neck injury, while the driver escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama