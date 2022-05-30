A Ukrainian service member rides on top of a military vehicle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, on the road between Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 28, 2022. — Reuters pic

KYIV, May 30 — Russian forces are regrouping to resume their offensive in the direction of the Sloviansk region of eastern Ukraine, while also continuing efforts to encircle the city of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesman said today.

Spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk added that Ukrainian forces had had some success in advancing towards coastal areas where Russian forces have taken defensive positions.

“In Sloviansk (axis), the enemy is regrouping to resume attacks in the direction of Izyum-Barvinkove and Izyum-Sloviansk,” Motuzyanyk told a briefing.

The most intense fighting occurred near Sievierodonetsk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.

Motuzyanyk said Ukrainian troops were doing all they could to prevent Russian forces from completely encircling the city.

Its fall could help Moscow to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. — Reuters