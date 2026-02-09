KUCHING, Feb 9 — A Social Welfare Department (JKM) protection officer has been stationed at Saratok Hospital to ensure the safety and welfare of an 11-year-old girl suspected of being abused by her adoptive mother in Saratok recently.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said a counsellor has also been assigned to provide emotional support to the child.

“This case is still under police investigation and the victim has been admitted to Saratok Hospital for medical treatment and examination. We will also discuss temporary placement arrangements for the child.

“For now, no visits by any parties are allowed,” she told reporters after attending the Dayung Young Heritage Leaders Programme (Dayung Warisan) here today.

Saratok police chief DSP Mathew Manggie was reported as saying that police had arrested a 47-year-old woman suspected of abusing her adopted child, resulting in physical injuries, in an incident at Taman Kim Hin, Saratok on Feb 5.

Mathew said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 following a police report lodged on Feb 7 by a teacher who was concerned about the victim’s safety.

Meanwhile, Nancy said her ministry would continue to carry out advocacy programmes to raise awareness on abuse cases involving both adults and children.

“These programmes aim to increase awareness, and we will also promote the Talian Kasih 15999 hotline to help protect individuals.

“Through this hotline, children can also take the initiative to seek help on their own,” she said. — Bernama