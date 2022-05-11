European Commission plans to force web firms to fight child porn

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, May 11 — The European Commission proposed new rules today to force online service providers to detect, report and remove child pornography from their networks.

The plan calls for a European centre to combat child sexual abuse, based in The Hague and working with police agency Europol.

“We are failing to protect children today,” EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson warned.

In 2021, 85 million videos and photos involving abused minors were reported, according to data from the US Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“And that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Johansson said.

As many as 95 per cent of reports of illegal content involving child sexual abuse come from Facebook’s social network and messenger system, but the problem is not limited to a single platform, the European Commission says.

Currently, internet service providers are attempting to control the spread of paedophile content on a voluntary basis. But Brussels now wants them to be more proactive in hunting out harmful content rather than investigating complaints.

The new rules will operate in parallel and in support of the regulation strategy in the EU’s Digital Services Act, which will introduce big fines for firms that fail to act on illegal content. — AFP