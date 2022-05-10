Thai army bans Lazada over video advertisement said to mock its royal institution

The army prohibited all units and organisations under its jurisdiction from ordering products via Lazada and did not allow products ordered via Lazada to be delivered within army compounds and the areas under its supervision, she said. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BANGKOK, May 10 — The Royal Thai Army prohibited its units from ordering products via the Lazada online commerce platform and blocked the service provider from delivering ordered products to army units, according to Thai News Agency (TNA).

Deputy spokeswoman of the army, Col Sirichan Ngathong, said the order was made after Lazada had an advertisement produced in a way that offended the (royal) institution and had severe impacts on the feelings of Thai people.

The army prohibited all units and organisations under its jurisdiction from ordering products via Lazada and did not allow products ordered via Lazada to be delivered within army compounds and the areas under its supervision, she said.

That was aimed at expressing the intention to protect the institution and using a social measure to reject the organisation that made an improper movement and divided Thai society. The boycott took immediate effect yesterday, Sirichan said.

According to media reports, citizens loyal to the king complained about a TikTok video promoting a Lazada sale on May 5.

Royalists said the advert, which featured a woman in a wheelchair, mocked the younger sister of King Vajiralongkorn, Princess Chulabhorn, who uses a wheelchair as a result of Lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Singapore-based Lazada is one of South-east Asia’s biggest online retailers. — Bernama