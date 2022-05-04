Covid Americas cases up, N. American cases up for 5th week, says Pan American Health Organisation (Paho)

People wearing protective masks are seen in Times Square during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 25, 2021. — Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, May 4 — Covid-19 cases in the Americas increased by 12.7 per cent last week from the prior week, the Pan American Health Organisation (Paho) said today, as infections continued to rise in Central and North America.

The Americas reported more than 616,000 new cases last week, while the death toll was down by less than 1 per cent in the same comparison to 4,200, the organisation said.

According to PAHO, cases were up for the fifth consecutive week in North America, rising 19.5 per cent. That was driven by a 27.1 per cent increase in the United States as new infections declined in Canada and Mexico.

Central America posted a 53.4 per cent rise in infections in the same comparison, PAHO said, while the Caribbean reported a 15.4 per cent increase in new infections, with cases rising in 24 of the 34 countries and territories.

South America posted an overall 8 per cent drop in new infections, even as seven of its ten countries reported increases. — Reuters