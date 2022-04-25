Ukraine 'can win' the war with 'right equipment', says US

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (centre) in Kyiv, Ukraine April 24, 2022. — Picture courtesy of US Department of Defence via AFP

KYIV, April 25 — The US wants Russia “weakened” so it cannot invade again and Ukraine can win the war if it has the right equipment, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said today on returning from a trip to Kyiv.

“The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win,” Austin told a group of journalists after the visit with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, were the first high-profile US officials to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

“We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support,” Austin said.

Austin and Blinken said US diplomats will begin a gradual return to Ukraine this week and announced US$700 million (RM3 billion) in additional military aid.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine,” Austin said.

Russia “has already lost a lot of military capability. And a lot of its troops quite frankly, and we want to see them not have the capability to very quickly reproduce that capability,” he said. — AFP