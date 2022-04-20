UK PM Johnson urges Russia to treat captured Briton with compassion

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped that the Russia state would treat the British captive humanely. — AFP pic

LONDON, April 20 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Russia to treat a Briton who was captured in Ukraine with compassion, adding that he had served in the Ukrainian army for some time and was not a mercenary.

Asked about a video of Aiden Aslin, a captured Briton who had joined the Ukrainian marines, Johnson urged the Russian state to treat him “humanely and compassionately”.

“Although... we actively dissuade people from going to that theatre of conflict, I understand that he’d been serving in the Ukrainian forces for some time and his situation was very different from that of a mercenary,” Johnson told lawmakers.

“I hope that he is treated with care and compassion.” — Reuters