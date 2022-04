US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 'status quo' needed to be maintained at Jerusalem holy sites. ― Pool via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, April 19 — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed recent violence in Israel and the West Bank with his Jordanian counterpart and stressed the importance of maintaining the status quo at Jerusalem holy sites, the State Department said in a statement today. — Reuters