A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine April 11, 2022. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KYIV, April 11 — Russia has nearly completed its buildup of forces for a renewed assault on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s defence ministry said today.

“We forecast that active combat will begin in these areas in the nearest time,” defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said, adding that Ukraine’s army was ready to face the renewed assault.

He did not specify what evidence the ministry based its forecast on. — Reuters