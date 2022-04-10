Iran’s foreign minister says Biden should lift some sanctions prior to nuclear deal, Fars reports

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the US should lift sanctions as proof of its goodwill. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, April 10 — US President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran prior to a nuclear agreement to show his goodwill, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said today, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. — Reuters