Iran’s foreign minister says Biden should lift some sanctions prior to nuclear deal, Fars reports

Sunday, 10 Apr 2022 04:47 PM MYT

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the US should lift sanctions as proof of its goodwill. — Reuters pic
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the US should lift sanctions as proof of its goodwill. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, April 10 — US President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran prior to a nuclear agreement to show his goodwill, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said today, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. — Reuters

