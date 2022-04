File photo of a view showing a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 16, 2022. ― Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

KYIV, April 9 — Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine’s besieged regions have been agreed for today, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said. — Reuters