Rescuers work next to a residential building damaged by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 15, 2022. ― Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

KYIV, April 7 — Russia is likely to renew its attack on Kyiv if its forces succeed in taking full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the deputy chief of staff of Ukraine’s ground forces said today.

Speaking at an online briefing about efforts to defend the capital, Oleksandr Gruzevich said: “It is likely the enemy has not given up the goal of a second attack on Kyiv - there is such a threat.” — Reuters