Russia takes punitive measures against Google over YouTube ‘fakes’

Russia has made demands on foreign tech companies. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, April 7 — Russia’s communications watchdog said today it was taking punitive measures against Google, including a ban on advertising the platform and its information resources, for allegedly violating Russian law.

The Roskomnadzor watchdog accused YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally from using its platform, of becoming “one of the key platforms spreading fakes (fake images) about the course of (Russia’s) special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”. — Reuters