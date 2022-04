Pope Francis speaks aboard the plane on his way to Malta International Airport, ahead of his apostolic visit in Luqa, Malta, April 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, April 2 — Pope Francis said today that he was considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Asked by a reporter on the plane taking him from Rome to Malta if he was considering an invitation made by Ukrainian political and religious authorities, Francis answered: “Yes, it is on the table.” He gave no further details. — Reuters