US general: Time to look at Nato’s permanent basing in eastern Europe

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upped security fears in the region. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, March 30 — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should prompt a re-examination of Nato’s permanent presence in eastern Europe, the US general that serves as Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe told Congress today.

Asked about the possibility of a more permanent presence of US roops in the Baltics and elsewhere, Air Force General Tod Wolters said: “It’s got to change.”

“And certainly this is an opportunity as a result of this senseless act on behalf of Russia, to re-examine the permanent military architecture that exists not only in Eastern Europe, but in our air policing activity in aviation and in our standing naval maritime groups,” he said. — Reuters