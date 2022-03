People queue outside a polling station in Cospicua on March 26, 2022 during the Malta's general election. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

VALLETTA, March 27 — Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed victory for his ruling Labour Party today in the island nation’s parliamentary election.

Abela told Maltese state broadcaster that he was “humbled by the result” of yesterday’s election. It is the third sucessive victory for the Labour Party. — Reuters