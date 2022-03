Officials in protective closing work at a Covid-19 testing station following a recent cluster of coronavirus cases, at the Kwai Chung housing estate in Hong Kong, January 27, 2022. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, March 27 — Hong Kong reported 8,037 new Covid-19 infections today and 151 deaths, the second day in a row below 10,000 cases, as the global financial hub gradually starts to open up, with the government announcing an easing of restrictions from April. — Reuters