French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said more needed to be done for Mariupol citizens. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PARIS, March 27 — The French foreign minister said today there would be “collective guilt” if nothing was done to help civilians in Mariupol, the Ukrainian city besieged by Russian forces.

Jean-Yves Le Drian was speaking at the Doha Forum international conference. — Reuters