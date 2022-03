Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will see his term extended to Sept 30, 2023. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BRUSSELS, March 24 — Nato allies today extended the term of Jens Stoltenberg at the helm of the Western military alliance by a year until September 30, 2023.

“As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe,” Stoltenberg said in referring to Russia’s war against Ukraine, which borders eastern Nato members Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. — Reuters