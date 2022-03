South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the North Korean ICBM moratorium was breached. ― Reuters pic

SEOUL, March 24 — South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said today North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had broken a moratorium on launching intercontinental ballistic missiles, strongly condemning the latest missile test, according to his office, the Blue House. — Reuters