German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been one of the leaders warning Russia not to use biological or chemical weapons. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 23 — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in direct talks not to use biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said today.

German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit confirmed the remarks, earlier reported by Die Zeit weekly, at a regular government news conference. — Reuters