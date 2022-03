Chinese President Xi Jinping said China needed to stick to its 'dynamic clearance' policy on Covid. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BEIJING, March 17 — China should take more effective Covid-19 measures and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, state television quoted today President Xi Jinping as saying.

China should curb the momentum of the virus spread as soon as possible while sticking to the “dynamic-clearance” policy, Xi said as he chaired a meeting of the ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body Politburo. — Reuters