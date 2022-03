Ukraine refugees in Germany are not obligated to register. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, March 16 — Some 175,000 refugees from Ukraine have registered in Germany so far, a government spokesperson said today.

The number could be even higher because there is no obligation to register, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told a regular news conference today.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz would discuss the situation with the leaders of Germany’s 16 states tomorrow, added Hebestreit. — Reuters