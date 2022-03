Russia has continued to justify its military action against Ukraine despite condemnation. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, March 15 — Russia will put forth its own draft of a resolution regarding humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Moscow’s ambassador to the United Nations said today.

Answering a reporter’s question, ambassador Vassily Nebenzia also said Russia will stop its invasion when the goals of its special military operation are achieved in Ukraine, including demilitarisation. — Reuters