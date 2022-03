Ukraine's presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak from the Ukrainian delegation speaks after the talks in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. — Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via Reuters

LVIV, March 2 — Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters today that holding more talks with Russia was under discussion and that a “substantial agenda” was needed.

Asked about the date for a second round of talks since Russia invaded its neighbour last week, Podolyak said: “It’s under discussion for now. A substantial agenda is needed.” — Reuters