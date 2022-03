The legislation will apply to Russian-flagged vessels, including private yachts. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 1 — Britain’s ban on any vessel connected with Russia from entering British ports will come into effect today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

“The legislation will take effect this afternoon,” the spokesman said. “The legislation will apply to Russian-flagged, owned, registered, controlled, chartered or operated vessels, and would include private yachts.” — Reuters