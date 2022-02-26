Ukraine says its military is being targeted by Belarusian hackers

Ukraine has been buffeted by digital intrusions and denial of service actions both in the run-up to and during the Russian invasion. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 26 — Ukrainian cybersecurity officials say a hacking campaign is targeting the private email addresses of Ukrainian military personnel “and related individuals”.

In an announcement posted on Facebook, Ukraine’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said the hackers were using password-stealing emails to break into Ukrainian soldiers’ email accounts and using the compromised address books to send further malicious messages.

The CERT said blamed a Minsk-based group codenamed “UNC1151” for the hacking, identifying its members as officers of Belarusian military.

