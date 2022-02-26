Prague to give arms worth millions of dollars to Kyiv

The Czech Republic will donate machine guns, automatic and sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition valued at €7.6 million (RM36 million) to Ukraine, the defence minister said today. — Reuters pic

PRAGUE, Feb 26 — The Czech Republic will donate machine guns, automatic and sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition valued at €7.6 million (RM36 million) to Ukraine, the defence minister said today.

“The government today approved further help to Ukraine, which is facing a Russian attack,” Minister Jana Cernochova said in a tweet.

“The defence ministry will also take care of transport to a place set by the Ukrainian side. Our help is not over,” she added.

In January, Prague had donated 4,000 artillery shells worth €1.5 million (RM7.1 million) to Ukraine. — AFP