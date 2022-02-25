Macron: France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a news conference at the end of a special meeting of the European Council in light of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 25, 2022. ― Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 ― France was speeding up its deployment of troops to bolster Nato's eastern flank in Romania after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said today.

Talking after an emergency summit with European Union leaders, Macron said he was “accelerating” the dispatch of forces.

It is part of a broader push by Nato allies to reinforce their strength in the eastern members, with thousands of troops mobilised.

Meanwhile, the United States said yesterday it was sending another 7,000 troops to Germany.

Nato is looking to establish battle groups in the southeast of the alliance, including in Romania.

France has offered to lead the new deployment in that country. ― AFP