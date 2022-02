President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier was re-elected as expected due to his broad support. — Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 — Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected to a second five-year term as German president today, a prominent yet largely ceremonial post as head of state of Europe’s largest economy.

The re-election by secret ballot from a majority of electors was widely expected following broad support from most of the nation’s major parties.

The results of the vote were announced by the president of the German parliament. — Reuters