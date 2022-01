Boris Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 26 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today he would not resign after a series of alleged lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office and residence, but agreed ministers who knowingly mislead parliament should step down.

Answering questions in parliament, Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings and was asked whether he would now step down.

“No,” Johnson replied. — Reuters