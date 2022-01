China has increased its military incursions near the Taiwan Strait. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, Jan 23 — Taiwan’s air force scrambled again today to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan’s defence ministry said, the latest uptick in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

Today’s Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said. — Reuters