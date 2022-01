The health ministry also reported 285 new deaths, taking the total to 483,463. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW DELHI, Jan 8 — India reported 141,986 new Covid-19 cases today, the most since the end of May, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus overtakes the Delta version in the cities.

The health ministry also reported 285 new deaths, taking the total to 483,463. Total infections stand at 35.37 million. — Reuters