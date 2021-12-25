Portugal says Omicron dominant, infections rising

File photo of an ambulance carrying a Covid-19 patient is seen outside Santa Maria Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal, January 18, 2021. — Reuters pic

LISBON, Dec 25 — Omicron has become the dominant strain in Portugal where over 12,000 daily Covid-19 cases were registered yesterday, the national health agency said.

Portugal, one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates worldwide, has begun inoculating children over five years old.

“The Omicron variant is already dominant in Portugal,” the General Directorate of Health said Saturday, “accounting for 61.5 per cent of cases on December 22.”

Yesterday, Portugal recorded 11 deaths and 12,943 cases —a record since January 29.

Portugal has made work from home compulsory, closed bars and discos and made face masks mandatory indoors.

Travellers entering the country have to provide a negative PCR test within three days even if they are vaccinated. — Reuters