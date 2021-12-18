Up to 10pc of new French Covid-19 cases suspected to be Omicron variant

File photo of a healthcare worker receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease vaccination center inside a gymnasium in Taverny near Paris, France, January 9, 2021. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 18 — Seven to 10 per cent of new confirmed coronavirus cases in France are suspected to be of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Olivier Veran said today.

He said the rapid spread of the new variant was the main reason for the planned introduction of a new vaccination pass early next year, which will require that people show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and long-distance public transport.

Under the current health pass regulation, a recent negative Covid test is sufficient for entering public places. — Reuters