PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — A total of 81 Immigration Department officers and rank-and-file personnel faced disciplinary action for abuse of power and corruption between Jan 1 and June 30 this year.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said out of that number, 14 individuals were dismissed from service.

He said the internal enforcement actions reflect the department’s commitment to addressing misconduct within the agency.

“This shows that we are indeed serious about addressing integrity issues among immigration officers.

“From 2023 to 2026, a total of 834 immigration officers have faced disciplinary action, with 69 dismissed from service,” he said when met at the Jalinan Imigresen Bersama Media 2026 programme here today.

Commenting on the latest arrests of immigration officers by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Zakaria confirmed that 11 officers are currently detained to assist investigations into abuse of power and corruption.

He said the arrests involved officers stationed in the Federal Territory, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor.

“I want to make it clear that we will never compromise on misconduct by our officers, whether they colluded or conspired with any party for personal gain.

“All the detained officers will be relieved of their core duties pending the completion of the investigation by the MACC to ensure they are no longer involved in any form of misconduct,” he added.

He said the Immigration Department outlined three main pillars in its empowerment plan, namely intensifying enforcement activities, improving the customer service system, and strengthening officer integrity.

“We will not compromise... no matter what level they are at, whether senior or lower-ranking officers, the same action will be taken. There is no such thing as favouritism or protecting any officer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zakaria said the department conducted 6,237 enforcement operations nationwide between Jan 1 and June 30, detaining 36,900 undocumented migrants and foreigners for immigration offences.

He said 978 employers were detained for allegedly employing foreigners without valid permits or violating the Immigration Act.

“In June alone, the Immigration Department carried out 1,154 operations checking 13,078 individuals, with 4,093 arrests, including 133 employers.

“We will further intensify our actions and continue this without pause,” he said. — Bernama