World needs cheaper way to vaccinate against Covid, former UK vaccine chief says

LONDON, Dec 14 —The former head of Britain’s vaccine task force said today that the vaccines against Covid-19 would need to become cheaper to administer - whether with patches, pills or sprays - to ensure countries do not have to spend so much.
“We can’t be in a position where we have to go through this monumental logistics challenge of actually getting vaccines into arms,” Kate Bingham, former chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, told a parliamentary committee.
“So the other area that I think we must be pushing forward is: how do we improve the format of these vaccines so that they are much easier and more cheap to deploy whether that is patches, pills or sprays.” — Reuters