UK study: Heart condition risk higher after Covid-19 illness than from vaccines

LONDON, Dec 14 — A study found that Covid-19 infections are more likely than vaccines to cause rare cardiovascular complications such as heart inflammation, British researchers said today, after analysing data of 38 million people aged 16 years and older.

The study, led by Oxford University scientists, compared the risks of myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmia following a first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccines – from AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and coronavirus infections. — Reuters