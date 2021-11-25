Malay Mail

EU drug regulator approves first Covid shot for 5-11 year olds

Many countries are now looking to vaccinating children. — Reuters pic
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 — The EU’s drug regulator today approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe battles surging infections. — Reuters

