EU drug regulator approves first Covid shot for 5-11 year olds

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 — The EU’s drug regulator today approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as Europe battles surging infections. — Reuters
