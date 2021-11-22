Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 average active cases showing trend of increase following state borders reopening

Cases have begun trending upwards now that state borders reopened. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that the recent increase in active cases is linked with the reallowing of travel through state borders.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the average of active cases last week (November 14 to November 20) had increased by six per cent compared to the week before — with November 15 marking five weeks since state borders reopened.

However, Dr Noor Hisham said that many of the main indicators for Covid-19 infections showed a trend of reduction, such as the number of people dying from the disease, and average intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage as well as ventilator usage in hospitals.

