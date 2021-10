Handout picture showing firefighters working to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave after a collapse in Altinopolis, Sao Paulo state, Brazil October 31, 2021. — Handout by Sao Paulo State’s Military Police via AFP

BRASÍLIA, Nov 1 — Nine firefighters died yesterday in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state after the roof of a cave in which they were training collapsed, authorities said, raising the death toll from three.

“There were nine dead and one person rescued. No more victims at the site,” the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter.

Earlier, officials had said there were three dead and six missing. — AFP