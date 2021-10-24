Tesco says online services disrupted by interference ‘attempt’

Tesco said there was no reason to believe that customer data had been compromised. — Reuters

LONDON, Oct 24 — British supermarket chain Tesco said today that its website and app had been disrupted by an attempt to interfere with its systems.

“Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app. An attempt was made to interfere with our systems which has caused problems with the search function on the site,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

It said there was no reason to believe that customer data had been compromised.

As of 1145 GMT the Tesco website appeared to be functioning normally. — Reuters