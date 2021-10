File picture shows Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaking during a news conference in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Oct 22 — China today urged Washington to tread carefully on Taiwan after President Joe Biden said the US would defend the self-ruled island from attacks by Beijing.

“China has no room for compromise on issues involving its core interests,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, warning that Washington “should act and speak cautiously on the Taiwan issue.” — AFP