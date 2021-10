Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz waves after first exit polls for the general elections in Berlin September 26, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERLIN, Oct 21 — The three parties working to form Germany’s next coalition government said today they were aiming for Finance Minister Olaf Scholz from the Social Democrats to be installed as chancellor in the week of December 6.

“The timeline is ambitious,” said Volker Wissing, general secretary of the liberal Free Democrats, at the start of formal coalition talks with the centre-left SPD and the Greens. “Germany needs to have a stable government as soon as possible,” he added. — AFP