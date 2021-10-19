UK to open up Covid vaccine booking service to those aged 12-15

The spread of the virus among children in England is fuelling a recent rise in cases nationally. ― Reuters file pic

LONDON, Oct 19 — British health minister Sajid Javid said today that the national Covid-19 vaccine booking service would be opened up to those aged 12 and 15 to ramp up the number of younger people receiving shots amid concern about a rise in cases.

“I think it is important for anyone who is invited as eligible for vaccine including young people that they do come forward and take up that offer,” Javid told parliament.

The spread of the virus among children in England is fuelling a recent rise in cases nationally and causing concern among some scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly. — Reuters